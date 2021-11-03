ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $70.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut ON Semiconductor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.64.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $57.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $57.24.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $506,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,084,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.26 per share, for a total transaction of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 46,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

