Ogborne Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Ogborne Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 267.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,763 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,763 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up 10.1% of Ogborne Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ogborne Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $53,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,348,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,892,640,000 after purchasing an additional 78,123 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Shopify by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,924,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,854 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,781,399,000 after acquiring an additional 145,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,468,430,000 after acquiring an additional 132,917 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $20.23 on Wednesday, hitting $1,456.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,879. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,449.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,388.55. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $875.00 and a 1 year high of $1,650.00. The company has a market capitalization of $181.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.04, a PEG ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.78.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.