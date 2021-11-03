OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the September 30th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of OFS Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of OFS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of OFS Capital by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of OFS Capital by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 52,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in OFS Capital by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in OFS Capital by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in OFS Capital by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 452,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 32,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFS Capital stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.98. The stock had a trading volume of 30,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,452. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.30 million, a PE ratio of 2.69, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.88. OFS Capital has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. OFS Capital had a net margin of 125.91% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OFS Capital will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 104.35%.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

