Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of CTS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CTS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in CTS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CTS by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CTS by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTS shares. TheStreet cut CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen downgraded CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE:CTS traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $36.47. 43 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,106. CTS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.93 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $122.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. CTS’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

