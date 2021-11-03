Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of DZS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DZS during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DZS during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DZS during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of DZS during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DZS during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DZS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.42.

Shares of DZSI stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.66. 1,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,583. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87. DZS Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $23.48.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DZS Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DZS

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

