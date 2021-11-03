Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.7% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 63,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 9.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

NASDAQ VREX traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.91. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.63.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.15 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.