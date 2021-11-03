Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) Short Interest Update

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 510,700 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the September 30th total of 388,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ OMP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,853. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.63. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $35.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $95.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 38.74%. On average, analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 897,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,249,000 after purchasing an additional 201,859 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,913,000 after acquiring an additional 428,305 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 516.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 584,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 489,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 10,544.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after acquiring an additional 526,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,614,000. Institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

