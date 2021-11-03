Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. Oaktree Specialty Lending posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.69 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 143.41% and a return on equity of 8.87%.

Several research analysts recently commented on OCSL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.69.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $29,922,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 90,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 39,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.41. 453,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,383. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.73%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.