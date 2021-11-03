NWK Group Inc. Takes Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,720 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $35,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $231.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.33.

PXD traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.58. The company had a trading volume of 26,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,376. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.82. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $77.10 and a 12-month high of $196.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

