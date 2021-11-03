Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 1.7% over the last three years.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.79. 9,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,480. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75.
About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
