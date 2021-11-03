Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 1.7% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.79. 9,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,480. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,217 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.79% of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.