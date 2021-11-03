Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by 11.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE JPT traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $24.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,923. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.01. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $26.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

