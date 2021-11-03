Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 24.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:JMM traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $7.46. 1,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,800. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.46. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $7.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.19% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

