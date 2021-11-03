Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 23.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE:NMS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,383. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

