Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 54.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE JQC traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $6.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,602. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $6.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JQC. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after acquiring an additional 219,493 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

