Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.3% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,022. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,464,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $85,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.