Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Receives $113.10 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.70.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

NYSE NUE traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.22. 3,296,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,314,534. Nucor has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $128.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

In other news, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $6,501,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,326 shares of company stock worth $8,077,036. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 8.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Nucor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,697,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

