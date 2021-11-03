Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.35) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.32. 16,355,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,191,709. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.43.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

