Northern Right Capital Management L.P. Sells 421,183 Shares of AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX)

Northern Right Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) by 81.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421,183 shares during the quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in AEA-Bridges Impact by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 766,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 114,126 shares in the last quarter. Governors Lane LP bought a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact in the 1st quarter valued at $7,316,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AEA-Bridges Impact by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 390,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 30,342 shares during the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC increased its stake in AEA-Bridges Impact by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 286,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact in the 1st quarter valued at $2,509,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMPX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,053. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

