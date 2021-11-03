Northern Right Capital Management L.P. Acquires 29,201 Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Northern Right Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,201 shares during the period. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.38% of Full House Resorts worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 150.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 6,157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLL traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 376 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,976. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.17 million, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.83. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.44 million for the quarter. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 17.17%.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.