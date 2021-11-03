Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $7.94 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,278,000 after buying an additional 14,060,388 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,526,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $5.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.41. 27,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $130.70 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87. The company has a market capitalization of $251.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.83.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 104,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total transaction of $28,010,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 261,832 shares of company stock valued at $69,306,105 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

