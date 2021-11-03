Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Buys 149 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock traded down $5.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $418.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,252. The business has a fifty day moving average of $401.17 and a 200-day moving average of $382.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.22 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $141.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.68 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.29.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

