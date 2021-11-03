Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 185.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Petix & Botte Co bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 207.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 66,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.42. 660,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.20.

