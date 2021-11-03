Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Acquires Shares of 73,238 ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 73,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,766,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at about $595,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,074,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,868,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,500,000. 25.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ThredUp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.82.

In other ThredUp news, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $651,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alon Rotem sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,325,025 shares of company stock worth $28,314,336.

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.00. 9,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,077. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.30. ThredUp Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.11.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ThredUp Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

