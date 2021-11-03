Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Acquires 114 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,112 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. One01 Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $22,705,000. Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 15.7% during the second quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in Facebook by 25.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 992 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Facebook by 23.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,666,574 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $583,652,000 after buying an additional 320,396 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 4.7% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 32,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.79, for a total value of $27,811,767.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,274,858 shares of company stock worth $806,516,037 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

Facebook stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $327.70. The stock had a trading volume of 216,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,105,556. The stock has a market cap of $923.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $348.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.48.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

