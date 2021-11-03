North Run Capital LP Sells 15,500 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

North Run Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Pegasystems makes up 6.3% of North Run Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. North Run Capital LP’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $8,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Pegasystems by 44.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Pegasystems by 21.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $90,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael R. Pyle sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total value of $118,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,274 shares of company stock valued at $422,308. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEGA stock traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,392. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.06 and a 1-year high of $148.80. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -422.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.52.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.13). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $256.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is -8.76%.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.20.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

