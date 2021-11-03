North Peak Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 225,377 HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 225,377 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $131,332,000. HubSpot accounts for about 25.5% of North Peak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $767.08.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded down $4.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $783.05. 1,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $288.48 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $722.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $618.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of -423.29 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $7,912,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.04, for a total transaction of $601,220.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,728 shares of company stock valued at $24,147,918 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

