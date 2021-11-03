Noodles & Company Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Noodles & Company in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.03 million. Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NDLS. Stephens initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $11.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $527.07 million, a PE ratio of -1,153.85 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.37. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 50,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $652,771.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 69,626 shares of company stock valued at $903,684 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 303.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 21,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 51,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 16,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the first quarter valued at $163,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

