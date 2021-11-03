Nokomis Capital L.L.C. Invests $537,000 in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 296,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 194.3% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,927,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573,200 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the second quarter worth $6,846,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 3,441.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,979,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895,761 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 698.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,052,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 3.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,085,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

NGD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial lowered New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.15.

NGD stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.43. 53,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,280,423. New Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $973.54 million, a PE ratio of -149.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

