No Street GP LP Sells 30,000 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

No Street GP LP cut its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Crocs makes up approximately 2.6% of No Street GP LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. No Street GP LP owned approximately 0.22% of Crocs worth $16,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Crocs by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Crocs by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crocs by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Crocs by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $322,582.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,381 shares of company stock worth $4,200,147. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

CROX stock traded up $6.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.50. 8,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,722. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.63. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $171.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.75.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

