No Street GP LP Grows Position in LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)

No Street GP LP grew its holdings in LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,560,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. LiveXLive Media accounts for about 1.9% of No Street GP LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. No Street GP LP’s holdings in LiveXLive Media were worth $12,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIVX. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 380.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 196,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 155,508 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 424.3% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 577,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 467,250 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.74% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveXLive Media alerts:

In other news, Director Jay E. Krigsman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,634,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,171.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,650 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LiveXLive Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 334,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,520. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.73. The firm has a market cap of $189.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $6.95.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). LiveXLive Media had a negative net margin of 45.29% and a negative return on equity of 391.37%. The company had revenue of $38.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveXLive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveXLive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.