NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Receives $82.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEP. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sfmg LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,873 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,924 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.51. 674,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,652. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $60.80 and a 12 month high of $88.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.74.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.685 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -327.16%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

