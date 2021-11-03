Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.17.

NXST traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $161.28. 1,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,083. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.73. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $81.51 and a one year high of $163.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 2,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at $627,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,462 shares of company stock worth $2,563,507 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 30.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

