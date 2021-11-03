NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 47.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NHF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 173 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,572. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $15.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44.

In related news, Director Edward N. Constantino acquired 7,200 shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.92 per share, with a total value of $100,224.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dustin David Norris acquired 12,500 shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $174,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 248,932 shares of company stock worth $3,733,866 over the last ninety days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,988,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,834 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund were worth $27,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

