NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $908,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,547,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 419,039 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 591,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 197,989 shares in the last quarter. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXE stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 41.31, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $6.49. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 2.10.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

