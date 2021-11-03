Newtyn Management LLC Makes New $163,000 Investment in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU)

Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 308,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 323,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 224,742 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,011,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPKBU traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,405. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

