Newtyn Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD)

Newtyn Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) by 183.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,503 shares during the quarter. Ardagh Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Newtyn Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Newtyn Management LLC’s holdings in Ardagh Group were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARD. Diameter Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Ardagh Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 2,309,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,682,000 after buying an additional 394,160 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ardagh Group by 167.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 626,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after buying an additional 392,142 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Ardagh Group by 309.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 294,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after buying an additional 222,472 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group during the second quarter worth $3,084,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 189.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 106,039 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARD stock remained flat at $$24.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.47. The company has a market capitalization of $461.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1,237.50 and a beta of 1.20. Ardagh Group S.A. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $28.33.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 120.19% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. On average, analysts predict that Ardagh Group S.A. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ardagh Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ardagh Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ardagh Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ardagh Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

Ardagh Group SA engages in the provision of packaging solutions for food and beverage markets. It operates through the following segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. The firm’s products include metal beverage cans and glass containers.

