Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Trims Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 322,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,386 shares during the quarter. Teradyne makes up about 2.9% of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $43,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TER. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,629,000 after buying an additional 1,790,832 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,386,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,706,000 after purchasing an additional 828,666 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,200,000 after buying an additional 681,938 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 961.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 614,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,323,000 after buying an additional 556,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth $48,033,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TER traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.43. The company had a trading volume of 16,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,979. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.29 and a 1-year high of $147.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.28 and a 200-day moving average of $123.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

Several research firms recently commented on TER. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.33.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,296 shares of company stock valued at $4,595,778 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

