Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Takes Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,099,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,811,000. Xerox accounts for about 4.9% of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP owned 1.74% of Xerox as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 60.6% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 42.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 53.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 424,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $7,615,050.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Scott Letier acquired 3,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $60,370.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XRX traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $19.26. The company had a trading volume of 21,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,479. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.92%.

XRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xerox in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xerox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

