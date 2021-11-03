New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the September 30th total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in New York City REIT by 3,006.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 433,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in New York City REIT by 1,266.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 285,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New York City REIT during the second quarter valued at $906,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in New York City REIT by 35.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 26,688 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in New York City REIT during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NYC shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of New York City REIT from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NYSE NYC traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 35,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,263. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.76. New York City REIT has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $104.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of -0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. New York City REIT’s payout ratio is currently -173.91%.

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

