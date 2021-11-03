New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

NRZ traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 108,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,825. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.49%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in New Residential Investment stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,770,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 800,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of New Residential Investment worth $29,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 48.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

