New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.11

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.11 and last traded at $14.11, with a volume of 998 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.36.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.51 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 105.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rome G. Arnold III acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $197,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,112.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Round Table Services LLC grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.4% during the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,634,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,060,000 after purchasing an additional 60,595 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in New Mountain Finance by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,631,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 41,689 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,409,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,561,000 after acquiring an additional 106,610 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,371,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,061,000 after acquiring an additional 172,262 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 585,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 33,395 shares during the period. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMFC)

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.