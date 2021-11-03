NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 593,400 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the September 30th total of 501,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 121.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBSE traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $12.89.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on NBSE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.

