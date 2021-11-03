NBW Capital LLC Sells 1,827 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

NBW Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.8% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 12.0% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 80,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.82.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.32. 862,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,842,386. The company has a market cap of $254.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average of $42.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

