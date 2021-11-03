NBW Capital LLC Purchases 1,043 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

NBW Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.5% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in NIKE by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after buying an additional 3,045,282 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,388,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,316,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $530,190,000 after acquiring an additional 806,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,421 shares of company stock valued at $21,247,507 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NKE traded up $3.36 on Wednesday, reaching $171.19. The stock had a trading volume of 191,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,026,082. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.19 and a 12-month high of $174.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Argus boosted their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

