Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. Invests $4.76 Million in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 113,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,000. Coupang makes up approximately 0.2% of Naya Capital Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $1,986,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Coupang during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Coupang during the first quarter worth approximately $3,865,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Coupang during the first quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Coupang during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 57,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $1,691,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $3,207,940.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,689,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,874,558.

CPNG traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.94. 30,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,037,569. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.53. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. On average, analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CLSA assumed coverage on Coupang in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupang has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

