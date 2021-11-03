Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,494 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,563,000 after buying an additional 68,570 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 374,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 286,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,844,000 after purchasing an additional 34,522 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.42. 2,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,652. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.29. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $152.65.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

