Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.9% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,023,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,914,000.

Shares of VOO traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $424.13. The company had a trading volume of 109,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,096. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $306.09 and a 12-month high of $424.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.65.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

