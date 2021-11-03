Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $259,000 Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 56.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. King Wealth boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.6% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $529.44.

NASDAQ MSTR traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $792.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $669.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $167.78 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $743.71, for a total value of $743,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.42, for a total transaction of $7,064,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,850 shares of company stock valued at $17,758,815 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

