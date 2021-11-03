Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Issues Earnings Results

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:NAUT traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 893,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,460. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.50. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $25.89.
In related news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain bought 11,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $90,276.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 335,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,038.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anna Mowry bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $134,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 47,777 shares of company stock worth $367,204.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile
Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.
