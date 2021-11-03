Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Issues Earnings Results

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAUT traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 893,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,460. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.50. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $25.89.

In related news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain bought 11,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $90,276.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 335,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,038.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anna Mowry bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $134,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 47,777 shares of company stock worth $367,204.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

