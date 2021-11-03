NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Given Buy Rating at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NWG. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NatWest Group from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.79.

NWG stock opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82. The company has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.50. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 4.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter worth $297,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the first quarter worth $5,176,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 5,473.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 254,222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,438,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,318 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the first quarter worth $2,006,000. 0.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

